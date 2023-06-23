Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit (TSE:AX.UN) Stock Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $8.23

Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit (TSE:AX.UN – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$8.23 and traded as low as C$6.84. Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit shares last traded at C$6.85, with a volume of 861,591 shares.

AX.UN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit from C$10.50 to C$9.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. TD Securities reduced their target price on Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit from C$9.00 to C$7.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit from C$9.00 to C$8.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Finally, National Bankshares decreased their target price on Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit from C$8.00 to C$7.75 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th.

The company has a market cap of C$734.98 million, a P/E ratio of -2.88 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.31. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$7.06 and a 200 day moving average of C$8.22.

Artis is a diversified Canadian real estate investment trust investing in office, retail and industrial properties. Since 2004, Artis has executed an aggressive but disciplined growth strategy, building a portfolio of commercial properties in British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Ontario and select markets in the United States.

