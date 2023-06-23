Ashford (NYSEAMERICAN:AINC) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ashford (NYSEAMERICAN:AINC – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, B. Riley cut their price target on shares of Ashford from $15.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Monday, May 22nd.

Get Ashford alerts:

Ashford Stock Performance

AINC opened at $10.35 on Wednesday. Ashford has a one year low of $9.20 and a one year high of $19.70. The company has a market cap of $32.24 million, a P/E ratio of -1.09 and a beta of 2.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.46.

Institutional Trading of Ashford

Ashford ( NYSEAMERICAN:AINC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $185.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $179.40 million. Ashford had a negative return on equity of 21.27% and a net margin of 1.60%. As a group, analysts predict that Ashford will post 5.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Ashford by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 17,369 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 883 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ashford by 5.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 81,717 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,400,000 after acquiring an additional 4,314 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ashford by 0.9% during the third quarter. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 119,037 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,604,000 after acquiring an additional 1,025 shares in the last quarter. 14.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ashford Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ashford, Inc is an asset management firm. The firm provides investment management and related services to the real estate and hospitality sectors. Ashford, Inc was formed on April 2, 2014 and is based in Dallas, Texas. Ashford Inc(NYSEAM:AINC) operates independently of Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc as of November 5, 2019.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ashford Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ashford and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.