ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) Shares Sold by HMS Capital Management LLC

HMS Capital Management LLC lessened its position in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Rating) by 15.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,182 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 219 shares during the period. HMS Capital Management LLC’s holdings in ASML were worth $804,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ASML by 98.0% in the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 198 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Romano Brothers AND Company increased its holdings in shares of ASML by 70.8% in the 1st quarter. Romano Brothers AND Company now owns 685 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $466,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Carmel Capital Management L.L.C. increased its holdings in shares of ASML by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Carmel Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 15,515 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $10,561,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ASML in the 1st quarter valued at about $425,000. Finally, Country Trust Bank purchased a new position in shares of ASML in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,149,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ASML traded down $17.29 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $700.12. 234,207 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 991,930. The company has a market capitalization of $276.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.47. ASML Holding has a 52-week low of $363.15 and a 52-week high of $747.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $680.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $647.18.

ASML ( NASDAQ:ASML Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The semiconductor company reported $5.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.59 by $0.72. ASML had a net margin of 28.22% and a return on equity of 79.79%. The business had revenue of $7.24 billion during the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that ASML Holding will post 20.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. New Street Research downgraded shares of ASML from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 16th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ASML in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of ASML from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $694.27.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

