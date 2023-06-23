Aspen Pharmacare (OTCMKTS:APNHY) Trading Down 1.1%

Aspen Pharmacare Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:APNHY – Get Rating)’s share price fell 1.1% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $9.77 and last traded at $9.77. 108 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 87% from the average session volume of 861 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.88.

Aspen Pharmacare Price Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.00.

About Aspen Pharmacare

Aspen Pharmacare Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies specialty and branded pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in Commercial Pharmaceuticals and Manufacturing segments. The company provides general anesthetics, muscle relaxants, and topical agents under the Anaesthetics brand; and a range of injectable anticoagulants with a focus on low molecular weight heparins, Xa inhibitors, and heparin derivatives under the Thrombosis brand.

Further Reading

