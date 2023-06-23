Aspira Women’s Health (NASDAQ:AWH) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Aspira Women’s Health (NASDAQ:AWH – Get Rating) in a report issued on Monday. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.
AWH stock opened at $2.96 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67. The firm has a market cap of $24.66 million, a PE ratio of -0.22 and a beta of 2.97. Aspira Women’s Health has a 1-year low of $2.65 and a 1-year high of $16.50.
Aspira Women’s Health (NASDAQ:AWH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 22nd. The company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.90) by $0.30. The company had revenue of $2.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.40 million. Aspira Women’s Health had a negative return on equity of 291.79% and a negative net margin of 278.48%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Aspira Women’s Health will post -2.04 earnings per share for the current year.
Aspira Women's Health Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in developing and commercializing diagnostic tests for gynecologic disease in the United States. The company's products include Ova1, a blood test intended as an aid to further assess the likelihood of malignancy in women with an ovarian adnexal mass; Overa, a biomarker reflex test; and Ova1Plus, a reflex offering.
