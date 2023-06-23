Aspira Women’s Health (NASDAQ:AWH) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Aspira Women’s Health (NASDAQ:AWH – Get Rating) in a report issued on Monday. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

AWH stock opened at $2.96 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67. The firm has a market cap of $24.66 million, a PE ratio of -0.22 and a beta of 2.97. Aspira Women’s Health has a 1-year low of $2.65 and a 1-year high of $16.50.

Aspira Women’s Health (NASDAQ:AWH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 22nd. The company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.90) by $0.30. The company had revenue of $2.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.40 million. Aspira Women’s Health had a negative return on equity of 291.79% and a negative net margin of 278.48%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Aspira Women’s Health will post -2.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Aspira Women’s Health by 1,074.4% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 760,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,000 after buying an additional 695,844 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Aspira Women’s Health during the third quarter worth $255,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Aspira Women’s Health by 13.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,786,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,858,000 after buying an additional 208,231 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Aspira Women’s Health by 18.5% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,132,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,178,000 after buying an additional 177,075 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Aspira Women’s Health by 5.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,067,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,191,000 after buying an additional 164,635 shares in the last quarter.

Aspira Women's Health Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in developing and commercializing diagnostic tests for gynecologic disease in the United States. The company's products include Ova1, a blood test intended as an aid to further assess the likelihood of malignancy in women with an ovarian adnexal mass; Overa, a biomarker reflex test; and Ova1Plus, a reflex offering.

