Atmus Filtration Technologies (NYSE:ATMU) Research Coverage Started at The Goldman Sachs Group

Posted by on Jun 23rd, 2023

The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Atmus Filtration Technologies (NYSE:ATMUGet Rating) in a research report report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Atmus Filtration Technologies Trading Up 3.8 %

Shares of NYSE:ATMU opened at $21.51 on Tuesday. Atmus Filtration Technologies has a 52-week low of $19.10 and a 52-week high of $22.50.

Atmus Filtration Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Atmus Filtration Technologies Inc provides filtration and media solutions. It serves customers across truck, bus, agriculture, construction, mining, marine and power generation vehicle and equipment markets. Atmus Filtration Technologies Inc is headquartered in Nashville, Tennessee.

See Also

The Fly logo

Analyst Recommendations for Atmus Filtration Technologies (NYSE:ATMU)

Receive News & Ratings for Atmus Filtration Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atmus Filtration Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.