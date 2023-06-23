Atmus Filtration Technologies (NYSE:ATMU) Research Coverage Started at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Atmus Filtration Technologies (NYSE:ATMU – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Atmus Filtration Technologies Trading Up 3.8 %

Shares of NYSE:ATMU opened at $21.51 on Tuesday. Atmus Filtration Technologies has a 52-week low of $19.10 and a 52-week high of $22.50.

Atmus Filtration Technologies Company Profile

Atmus Filtration Technologies Inc provides filtration and media solutions. It serves customers across truck, bus, agriculture, construction, mining, marine and power generation vehicle and equipment markets. Atmus Filtration Technologies Inc is headquartered in Nashville, Tennessee.

