Audius Price Up 11.2% Over Last Week (AUDIO)

Audius (AUDIO) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on June 23rd. During the last week, Audius has traded 11.2% higher against the dollar. One Audius token can now be bought for $0.19 or 0.00000624 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Audius has a total market capitalization of $201.08 million and $19.82 million worth of Audius was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Audius Profile

Audius launched on October 22nd, 2020. Audius’ total supply is 1,180,985,224 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,051,967,676 tokens. The official message board for Audius is audiusproject.medium.com. The official website for Audius is audius.co. The Reddit community for Audius is https://reddit.com/r/audius. Audius’ official Twitter account is @audiusproject and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Audius Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Audius is creating a decentralized & open-source streaming platform controlled by artists, fans, & developers. It provides users with the tools to gather their fans base, share work in progress and then publish their completed tracks for all the world to hear.”

