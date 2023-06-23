Audius Trading Up 15.3% This Week (AUDIO)

Audius (AUDIO) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on June 23rd. In the last week, Audius has traded 15.3% higher against the dollar. One Audius token can currently be purchased for about $0.20 or 0.00000624 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Audius has a total market cap of $205.76 million and approximately $25.95 million worth of Audius was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Audius

Audius was first traded on October 22nd, 2020. Audius’ total supply is 1,180,985,224 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,051,967,676 tokens. Audius’ official message board is audiusproject.medium.com. Audius’ official website is audius.co. The Reddit community for Audius is https://reddit.com/r/audius. Audius’ official Twitter account is @audiusproject and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Audius

According to CryptoCompare, “Audius is creating a decentralized & open-source streaming platform controlled by artists, fans, & developers. It provides users with the tools to gather their fans base, share work in progress and then publish their completed tracks for all the world to hear.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Audius directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Audius should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Audius using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

