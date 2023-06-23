AutoNation (NYSE:AN) Trading 2.6% Higher

AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN – Get Rating) shares traded up 2.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $157.32 and last traded at $157.18. 156,924 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 78% from the average session volume of 700,434 shares. The stock had previously closed at $153.22.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on AutoNation in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Guggenheim upped their target price on AutoNation from $181.00 to $184.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on AutoNation from $135.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AutoNation has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $153.14.

The firm has a market capitalization of $7.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.23 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a 50-day moving average of $137.63 and a 200-day moving average of $129.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91.

AutoNation ( NYSE:AN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The company reported $6.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.60 by $0.47. AutoNation had a return on equity of 61.01% and a net margin of 4.90%. The firm had revenue of $6.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.63 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $5.78 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that AutoNation, Inc. will post 21.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other AutoNation news, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.64, for a total value of $6,682,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,332,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $712,656,014.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other AutoNation news, CEO Michael Mark Manley purchased 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $144.89 per share, with a total value of $1,014,230.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 22,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,227,714.53. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.64, for a total value of $6,682,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,332,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $712,656,014.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 378,767 shares of company stock valued at $53,359,002 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new position in shares of AutoNation in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of AutoNation in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of AutoNation by 87.8% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AutoNation in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators boosted its position in shares of AutoNation by 106.3% in the 1st quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.48% of the company’s stock.

AutoNation, Inc engages in the provision of automotive products and services. It operates through the following segments: Domestic, Import, Premium Luxury, and Corporate & Other. The Domestic segment comprises retail automotive franchises that sell new vehicles manufactured by General Motors, Ford and Stellantis.

