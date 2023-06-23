AutoNation (NYSE:AN) Trading 2.6% Higher

AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN – Get Rating) shares traded up 2.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $157.32 and last traded at $157.18. 156,924 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 78% from the average session volume of 700,434 shares. The stock had previously closed at $153.22.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on AutoNation in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Guggenheim upped their target price on AutoNation from $181.00 to $184.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on AutoNation from $135.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AutoNation has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $153.14.
AutoNation Stock Performance
The firm has a market capitalization of $7.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.23 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a 50-day moving average of $137.63 and a 200-day moving average of $129.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other AutoNation news, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.64, for a total value of $6,682,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,332,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $712,656,014.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other AutoNation news, CEO Michael Mark Manley purchased 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $144.89 per share, with a total value of $1,014,230.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 22,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,227,714.53. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.64, for a total value of $6,682,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,332,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $712,656,014.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 378,767 shares of company stock valued at $53,359,002 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new position in shares of AutoNation in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of AutoNation in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of AutoNation by 87.8% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AutoNation in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators boosted its position in shares of AutoNation by 106.3% in the 1st quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.48% of the company’s stock.
AutoNation Company Profile
AutoNation, Inc engages in the provision of automotive products and services. It operates through the following segments: Domestic, Import, Premium Luxury, and Corporate & Other. The Domestic segment comprises retail automotive franchises that sell new vehicles manufactured by General Motors, Ford and Stellantis.
