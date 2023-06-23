Avalanche (AVAX) Price Tops $13.42 on Major Exchanges

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 4.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on June 23rd. One Avalanche coin can now be purchased for $13.42 or 0.00043206 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Avalanche has a market capitalization of $4.63 billion and approximately $148.59 million worth of Avalanche was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Avalanche has traded 16.1% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.32 or 0.00030005 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.36 or 0.00014027 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0526 or 0.00000169 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0586 or 0.00000189 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00004470 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000429 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00003015 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0379 or 0.00000122 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000780 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000927 BTC.

About Avalanche

Avalanche (CRYPTO:AVAX) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 21st, 2020. Avalanche’s total supply is 431,769,263 coins and its circulating supply is 345,049,813 coins. Avalanche’s official Twitter account is @avax and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Avalanche is https://reddit.com/r/avax and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Avalanche is medium.com/avalancheavax. Avalanche’s official website is avax.network.

Avalanche Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Avalanche (AVAX) is an open-source platform for launching decentralized finance applications and enterprise blockchain deployments in one interoperable, highly scalable ecosystem. Launched its mainnet in September 2020, it is capable of processing 4,500+ transactions per second, and has security thresholds well-above the 51% standards of other networks. It was created by a team of developers, academics and entrepreneurs led by Dr. Emin Gün Sirer.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Avalanche directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Avalanche should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Avalanche using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

