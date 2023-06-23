Avalanche (AVAX) Price Up 12.5% This Week

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on June 23rd. Avalanche has a total market capitalization of $4.41 billion and approximately $122.24 million worth of Avalanche was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Avalanche has traded 12.5% higher against the US dollar. One Avalanche coin can currently be bought for about $12.79 or 0.00042517 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Avalanche alerts:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.15 or 0.00030400 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.20 or 0.00013974 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0509 or 0.00000169 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0569 or 0.00000189 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00004444 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000425 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00003028 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0368 or 0.00000122 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000796 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000923 BTC.

Avalanche Coin Profile

Avalanche (AVAX) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 21st, 2020. Avalanche’s total supply is 431,745,219 coins and its circulating supply is 345,025,769 coins. The Reddit community for Avalanche is https://reddit.com/r/avax and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Avalanche’s official Twitter account is @avax and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Avalanche is avax.network. The official message board for Avalanche is medium.com/avalancheavax.

Avalanche Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Avalanche (AVAX) is an open-source platform for launching decentralized finance applications and enterprise blockchain deployments in one interoperable, highly scalable ecosystem. Launched its mainnet in September 2020, it is capable of processing 4,500+ transactions per second, and has security thresholds well-above the 51% standards of other networks. It was created by a team of developers, academics and entrepreneurs led by Dr. Emin Gün Sirer.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Avalanche directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Avalanche should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Avalanche using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Avalanche Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Avalanche and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.