Avantis U.S. Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:AVLV) Trading Down 0.1%

Avantis U.S. Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:AVLV – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 0.1% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $51.69 and last traded at $51.92. Approximately 125,354 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 2% from the average daily volume of 127,724 shares. The stock had previously closed at $51.95.

Avantis U.S. Large Cap Value ETF Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.22 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $50.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.36.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Avantis U.S. Large Cap Value ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Avantis U.S. Large Cap Value ETF by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 48,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,437,000 after purchasing an additional 4,972 shares during the last quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Avantis U.S. Large Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $232,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC increased its holdings in Avantis U.S. Large Cap Value ETF by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 293,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,714,000 after purchasing an additional 38,119 shares during the last quarter. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Avantis U.S. Large Cap Value ETF by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $942,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SOL Capital Management CO increased its holdings in shares of Avantis U.S. Large Cap Value ETF by 7.8% in the first quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 57,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,931,000 after acquiring an additional 4,162 shares in the last quarter.

About Avantis U.S. Large Cap Value ETF

The Avantis U.S. Large Cap Value ETF (AVLV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively-managed portfolio of US large-cap value companies selected based on fundamental criteria. AVLV was launched on Sep 21, 2021 and is managed by American Century Investments.

