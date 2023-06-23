Avid Bioservices (NASDAQ:CDMO) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.07 EPS

Avid Bioservices (NASDAQ:CDMO – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.07, reports. Avid Bioservices had a net margin of 82.78% and a return on equity of 1.70%. The business had revenue of $39.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.00 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.04 EPS. Avid Bioservices updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS.
Avid Bioservices Stock Performance
Avid Bioservices stock traded down $0.40 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $13.34. The company had a trading volume of 73,596 shares, compared to its average volume of 559,610. The company has a 50 day moving average of $17.00 and a 200-day moving average of $16.45. The firm has a market cap of $834.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.28 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Avid Bioservices has a 52 week low of $11.34 and a 52 week high of $21.05.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Stephens decreased their price target on shares of Avid Bioservices from $24.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Avid Bioservices from $20.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday.
Insider Activity
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Avid Bioservices
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Avid Bioservices in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in shares of Avid Bioservices in the 1st quarter valued at $76,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Avid Bioservices by 170.6% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,629 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 4,810 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avid Bioservices in the 4th quarter worth about $142,000. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Avid Bioservices by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,422 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 1,401 shares in the last quarter.
About Avid Bioservices
Avid Bioservices, Inc, a contract development and manufacturing organization, provides process development and current good manufacturing practices (CGMP) clinical and commercial manufacturing services focused on biopharmaceutical drug substances derived from mammalian cell culture. The company produces monoclonal antibodies and recombinant proteins; and offers services, including CGMP clinical and commercial drug substance manufacturing, bulk packaging, release and stability testing, and regulatory submission and support.
Featured Stories
- Get a free research report on Avid Bioservices from StockNews.com
- Commercial Metals Company Shakes Off The Rust: Confirms Uptrend
- Smith & Wesson, A Timeless Value Play At Decade Lows
- Wayfair: From Steep Decline to Recent Surge
- Can The SAFE Act Light Up High Hopes For Cannabis Industry?
- Five stocks we like better than Avid Bioservices
Receive News & Ratings for Avid Bioservices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avid Bioservices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.