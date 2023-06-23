Axie Infinity Market Capitalization Achieves $662.89 Million (AXS)

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 5.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on June 23rd. One Axie Infinity token can currently be purchased for approximately $5.65 or 0.00018442 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Axie Infinity has traded 16.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. Axie Infinity has a total market cap of $662.89 million and approximately $80.60 million worth of Axie Infinity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Axie Infinity Token Profile

Axie Infinity (CRYPTO:AXS) is a token. Its launch date was October 27th, 2020. Axie Infinity’s total supply is 270,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 117,298,159 tokens. Axie Infinity’s official Twitter account is @axieinfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Axie Infinity is axieinfinity.medium.com. Axie Infinity’s official website is axieinfinity.com. The Reddit community for Axie Infinity is https://reddit.com/r/axieinfinity.

Buying and Selling Axie Infinity

According to CryptoCompare, “Axie Infinity (AXS) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Axie Infinity has a current supply of 270,000,000 with 117,297,479.85399263 in circulation. The last known price of Axie Infinity is 5.64670659 USD and is up 0.62 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 321 active market(s) with $68,526,772.78 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://axieinfinity.com/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Axie Infinity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Axie Infinity should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Axie Infinity using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

