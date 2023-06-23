Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM) Reaches New 12-Month High at $88.85

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $88.85 and last traded at $88.49, with a volume of 690364 shares. The stock had previously closed at $86.10.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have commented on AXSM. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Axsome Therapeutics from $83.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Axsome Therapeutics from $84.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Axsome Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, Guggenheim boosted their price objective on shares of Axsome Therapeutics from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Axsome Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $105.57.

Axsome Therapeutics Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $3.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.78 and a beta of 1.92. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $74.68 and its 200 day moving average is $70.17. The company has a current ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Axsome Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:AXSM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.13) by $0.91. Axsome Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 109.75% and a negative return on equity of 152.04%. The business had revenue of $94.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.87 million. Analysts anticipate that Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Axsome Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 33.6% during the 1st quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 589 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 627.0% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 727 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 627 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 582.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 757 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 646 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 141.1% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 815 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.70% of the company’s stock.

Axsome Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of novel therapies for central nervous system (CNS) disorders in the United States. The company's commercial product portfolio includes Auvelity (dextromethorphan-bupropion), a N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor antagonist with multimodal activity indicated for the treatment of major depressive disorder; and Sunosi (solriamfetol), a medication indicated to the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness in patients with narcolepsy or obstructive sleep apnea.

Further Reading

