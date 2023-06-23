Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM) Reaches New 12-Month High at $88.85

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSMGet Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $88.85 and last traded at $88.49, with a volume of 690364 shares. The stock had previously closed at $86.10.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have commented on AXSM. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Axsome Therapeutics from $83.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Axsome Therapeutics from $84.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Axsome Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, Guggenheim boosted their price objective on shares of Axsome Therapeutics from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Axsome Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $105.57.

Axsome Therapeutics Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $3.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.78 and a beta of 1.92. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $74.68 and its 200 day moving average is $70.17. The company has a current ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32.

Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSMGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.13) by $0.91. Axsome Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 109.75% and a negative return on equity of 152.04%. The business had revenue of $94.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.87 million. Analysts anticipate that Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Axsome Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 33.6% during the 1st quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 589 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 627.0% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 727 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 627 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 582.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 757 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 646 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 141.1% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 815 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.70% of the company’s stock.

Axsome Therapeutics Company Profile

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of novel therapies for central nervous system (CNS) disorders in the United States. The company's commercial product portfolio includes Auvelity (dextromethorphan-bupropion), a N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor antagonist with multimodal activity indicated for the treatment of major depressive disorder; and Sunosi (solriamfetol), a medication indicated to the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness in patients with narcolepsy or obstructive sleep apnea.

Further Reading

