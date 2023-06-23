Azure Power Global (NYSE:AZRE) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Azure Power Global (NYSE:AZRE – Get Rating) in a report issued on Monday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the energy company’s stock.
Azure Power Global Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE:AZRE opened at $1.55 on Monday. Azure Power Global has a 12-month low of $1.50 and a 12-month high of $14.08. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.12.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of AZRE. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Azure Power Global during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Azure Power Global by 5,864.1% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,487 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 5,395 shares during the last quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd bought a new position in Azure Power Global in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Azure Power Global in the first quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in Azure Power Global by 44.6% during the first quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 20,150 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 6,219 shares during the period.
About Azure Power Global
Azure Power Global Limited operates as an independent sustainable energy solutions provider and power producer in India. The company builds and operates grid-scale solar, wind, and hybrid projects; and supplies generated renewable power to government utilities, and independent industrial and commercial customers on long term fixed price contracts.
Featured Articles
- Get a free research report on Azure Power Global from StockNews.com
- Mastering Discipline: Overcoming Emotional Challenges In Trading
- Darden Restaurants: Ring The Register Or Time To Buy?
- United Airlines: Cleared For Takeoff As It Approaches Buy Point?
- KB Home Hits Peak: Pullback Imminent
- Five stocks we like better than Azure Power Global
Receive News & Ratings for Azure Power Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Azure Power Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.