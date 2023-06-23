Azure Power Global (NYSE:AZRE) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Azure Power Global (NYSE:AZRE – Get Rating) in a report issued on Monday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the energy company’s stock.

Azure Power Global Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:AZRE opened at $1.55 on Monday. Azure Power Global has a 12-month low of $1.50 and a 12-month high of $14.08. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.12.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of AZRE. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Azure Power Global during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Azure Power Global by 5,864.1% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,487 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 5,395 shares during the last quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd bought a new position in Azure Power Global in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Azure Power Global in the first quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in Azure Power Global by 44.6% during the first quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 20,150 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 6,219 shares during the period.

About Azure Power Global

Azure Power Global Limited operates as an independent sustainable energy solutions provider and power producer in India. The company builds and operates grid-scale solar, wind, and hybrid projects; and supplies generated renewable power to government utilities, and independent industrial and commercial customers on long term fixed price contracts.

