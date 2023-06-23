Babylon Holdings Limited (NYSE:BBLN) Major Shareholder Global Ab (Publ) Vnv Sells 131,038 Shares

Babylon Holdings Limited (NYSE:BBLN – Get Rating) major shareholder Global Ab (Publ) Vnv sold 131,038 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.57, for a total value of $74,691.66. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,299,407 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,880,661.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.
Babylon Price Performance
BBLN opened at $0.62 on Friday. Babylon Holdings Limited has a 12 month low of $0.50 and a 12 month high of $29.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.03 and a beta of 2.42. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $3.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.03.
Babylon (NYSE:BBLN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($2.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $311.12 million during the quarter.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on BBLN shares. BTIG Research downgraded Babylon from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Babylon from $15.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th.
About Babylon
Babylon Holdings Limited operates as a digital healthcare company. It offers end-to-end care solution that facilities through its digital health suite, virtual care, in-person medical care, and post-care offerings. The company provides Babylon Cloud and clinical services. Babylon Holdings Limited was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.
