Balancer One Day Volume Reaches $2.84 Million (BAL)

Balancer (BAL) traded 1.5% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on June 23rd. Over the last week, Balancer has traded up 10% against the US dollar. Balancer has a total market cap of $243.04 million and approximately $2.84 million worth of Balancer was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Balancer token can now be purchased for $4.81 or 0.00015568 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001200 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 12.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0115 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0087 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Balancer Profile

Balancer launched on June 20th, 2020. Balancer’s total supply is 57,691,470 tokens and its circulating supply is 50,511,288 tokens. Balancer’s official Twitter account is @balancer and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Balancer is balancer.finance. Balancer’s official message board is balancer.finance/blog-feed.

Buying and Selling Balancer

According to CryptoCompare, “Balancer Protocol is an Ethereum-based decentralized exchange that utilizes an automated market maker (AMM) system to facilitate trades. It allows anyone to create and supply trading pools, making it easier for liquidity providers to earn swap fees. Its mission is to accelerate innovation in DeFi by providing a secure infrastructure for liquidity applications. Balancer Pools contain two or more tokens that traders can swap between, and the protocol adopts powerful features to reduce gas costs, enhance capital efficiency, and unlock arbitrage opportunities. Balancer is a platform for building new types of pools and financial dApps.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Balancer directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Balancer should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Balancer using one of the exchanges listed above.

