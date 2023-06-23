Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Shares Bought by Pinnacle Bancorp Inc.

Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 95,509 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 608 shares during the quarter. Bank of America makes up approximately 1.0% of Pinnacle Bancorp Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $2,732,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Bank of America by 6,772.7% during the fourth quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 756 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 745 shares during the last quarter. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Bank of America in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bank of America during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bank of America during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. 67.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Bank of America from $52.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Odeon Capital Group cut shares of Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $35.20 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $39.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Bank of America from $38.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bank of America currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.77.

Bank of America Price Performance

Shares of BAC stock traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $27.75. 13,253,512 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 52,476,273. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.16. Bank of America Co. has a 1-year low of $26.32 and a 1-year high of $38.60. The firm has a market cap of $221.14 billion, a PE ratio of 8.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $26.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.28 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 21.85% and a return on equity of 11.72%. The company’s revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.80 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Bank of America Co. will post 3.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bank of America Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.43%.

Bank of America Profile

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

