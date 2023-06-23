Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Shares Sold by Addison Capital Co

Addison Capital Co cut its holdings in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 7.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,174 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,335 shares during the period. Addison Capital Co’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $491,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC lifted its stake in Bank of America by 8.1% during the first quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 13,787 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $394,000 after purchasing an additional 1,034 shares during the last quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Bank of America by 17.7% during the first quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,822 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $638,000 after purchasing an additional 3,428 shares during the last quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Bank of America by 8.4% during the first quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,399 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $698,000 after purchasing an additional 1,889 shares during the last quarter. Romano Brothers AND Company lifted its stake in Bank of America by 3.1% during the first quarter. Romano Brothers AND Company now owns 15,329 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $438,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in Bank of America by 46.8% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,821,898 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $80,706,000 after purchasing an additional 899,810 shares during the last quarter. 67.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bank of America Stock Performance

Shares of BAC opened at $27.95 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $28.63 and its 200-day moving average is $31.16. Bank of America Co. has a 12 month low of $26.32 and a 12 month high of $38.60. The firm has a market cap of $222.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

Bank of America Dividend Announcement

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.11. Bank of America had a net margin of 21.85% and a return on equity of 11.72%. The company had revenue of $26.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.80 EPS. Bank of America’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Bank of America Co. will post 3.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.15%. Bank of America’s payout ratio is presently 26.43%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently commented on BAC. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Bank of America from $39.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Bank of America from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Bank of America from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Odeon Capital Group downgraded shares of Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $35.20 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on shares of Bank of America from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.77.

About Bank of America

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

