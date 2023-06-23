Bank of Ireland Group (LON:BIRG) Stock Price Down 0.6%

Bank of Ireland Group plc (LON:BIRG – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 0.6% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 9.43 ($0.12) and last traded at GBX 9.53 ($0.12). 19,520 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 840,942 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 9.59 ($0.12).

Bank of Ireland Group Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of £93.24 million, a P/E ratio of 11.76 and a beta of 1.33. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 9.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 9.30.

Bank of Ireland Group Company Profile

Bank of Ireland Group plc provides various banking and financial products and services. The company operates through Retail Ireland, Wealth and Insurance, Retail UK, and Corporate and Treasury segments. It provides current and savings accounts, and business deposits and accounts; personal, car, home improvement, graduate, and student loans, as well as overdrafts; and business and farming loans, BREXIT loans, invoice finance, hire purchase, and leasing services.

