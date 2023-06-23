Bank of South Carolina Co. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.17 (NASDAQ:BKSC)

Bank of South Carolina Co. (NASDAQ:BKSC – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, June 22nd, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.17 per share by the bank on Monday, July 31st. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 30th.

Bank of South Carolina has increased its dividend by an average of 2.0% annually over the last three years.

NASDAQ BKSC traded down $0.39 on Friday, hitting $13.89. 2,061 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,255. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $14.08 and a 200 day moving average of $15.48. Bank of South Carolina has a twelve month low of $13.61 and a twelve month high of $18.20. The company has a market capitalization of $77.09 million, a P/E ratio of 11.67 and a beta of 0.43.

Bank of South Carolina ( NASDAQ:BKSC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 11th. The bank reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter. Bank of South Carolina had a return on equity of 16.95% and a net margin of 30.19%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Bank of South Carolina by 37.8% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,359 shares of the bank’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 1,744 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Bank of South Carolina during the 1st quarter valued at $173,000. State Street Corp bought a new position in Bank of South Carolina during the 2nd quarter valued at $197,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in Bank of South Carolina during the 1st quarter valued at $222,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in Bank of South Carolina during the 4th quarter valued at $235,000. 6.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, TheStreet cut Bank of South Carolina from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, June 12th.

Bank of South Carolina Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It offers personal and business banking services including checking, savings, certificates of deposits, health savings accounts, retirement accounts, loans, credit cards, safe deposit boxes, and internet banking.

