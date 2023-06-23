Barclays’ (BARC) Buy Rating Reiterated at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reiterated their buy rating on shares of Barclays (LON:BARC – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, MarketBeat reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a GBX 270 ($3.45) price objective on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on BARC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Barclays from GBX 240 ($3.07) to GBX 200 ($2.56) and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Citigroup reiterated a buy rating on shares of Barclays in a research report on Friday, March 10th. UBS Group set a GBX 238 ($3.05) target price on Barclays in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Barclays from GBX 300 ($3.84) to GBX 320 ($4.09) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Shore Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of Barclays in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 240.89 ($3.08).

Shares of LON:BARC opened at GBX 146.96 ($1.88) on Monday. The company has a market cap of £22.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 445.33, a PEG ratio of -1.09 and a beta of 1.36. Barclays has a one year low of GBX 128.12 ($1.64) and a one year high of GBX 198.86 ($2.54). The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 155.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 161.52.

In related news, insider Anna Cross sold 68,659 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 154 ($1.97), for a total value of £105,734.86 ($135,297.33). Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Barclays PLC provides various financial services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through two segments, Barclays UK and Barclays International divisions. It offers financial services, such as retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management, and investment management services.

