BCK Partners Inc. Has $1.56 Million Stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

BCK Partners Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Get Rating) by 10.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 37,210 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,484 shares during the period. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF accounts for about 1.0% of BCK Partners Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. BCK Partners Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,560,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SCHA. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 331.9% during the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 531 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth $29,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC grew its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 49.6% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 766 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SCHA traded down $0.34 on Friday, hitting $42.37. The stock had a trading volume of 48,541 shares, compared to its average volume of 867,691. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $41.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.11. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $37.25 and a 52-week high of $46.60. The stock has a market cap of $14.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.63 and a beta of 1.17.

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

