Beacon Financial Group Buys 2,054 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Beacon Financial Group lifted its stake in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 14.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,947 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,054 shares during the period. Beacon Financial Group’s holdings in Amgen were worth $4,001,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Amgen by 83,875.6% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,541,011 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,980,571,000 after acquiring an additional 7,532,031 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Amgen during the fourth quarter worth about $1,351,778,000. Edmp Inc. increased its position in Amgen by 25,517.5% during the fourth quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 4,540,446 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $17,288,000 after buying an additional 4,522,722 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Amgen by 158.0% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,950,013 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $774,791,000 after buying an additional 1,806,456 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Amgen by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,301,365 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,493,471,000 after buying an additional 1,523,665 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AMGN. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Amgen from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $275.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Amgen from $292.00 to $290.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Amgen from $227.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Amgen from $293.00 to $288.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Amgen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $250.94.

Amgen Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AMGN traded down $0.46 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $229.20. 390,922 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,405,403. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $229.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $244.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.36, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a current ratio of 3.14. Amgen Inc. has a 1-year low of $211.71 and a 1-year high of $296.67. The company has a market cap of $122.47 billion, a PE ratio of 15.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.64.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The medical research company reported $3.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.84 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $6.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.18 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 248.47% and a net margin of 30.23%. Amgen’s revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.25 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Amgen Inc. will post 18.12 EPS for the current year.

About Amgen

About Amgen

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

