Beacon Financial Group Cuts Position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Beacon Financial Group lowered its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 65,947 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,398 shares during the period. Beacon Financial Group’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $4,635,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 55,629 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,024,000 after acquiring an additional 956 shares during the period. Meritage Portfolio Management grew its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 39,915 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,872,000 after purchasing an additional 1,288 shares during the last quarter. Talbot Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter valued at $4,482,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter valued at $316,000. Finally, Atlas Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter worth $276,000. 74.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BMY traded down $0.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $64.97. The company had a trading volume of 1,831,872 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,076,898. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 1-year low of $63.07 and a 1-year high of $81.43. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.92. The stock has a market cap of $136.49 billion, a PE ratio of 19.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

Bristol-Myers Squibb ( NYSE:BMY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.07. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 15.95% and a return on equity of 51.75%. The company had revenue of $11.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.96 earnings per share. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 8.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 7th will be given a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 6th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.47%.

Several research firms have weighed in on BMY. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $78.00 to $72.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $66.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, 51job reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Friday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $78.62.

In other news, EVP Rupert Vessey sold 50,385 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.06, for a total value of $3,378,818.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 47,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,202,182.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Bristol Myers Squibb Co engages in the discovery, development, licensing, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of biopharmaceutical products. It offers chemically-synthesized drugs or small molecules and products produced from biological processes called biologics. The company was founded in August 1933 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

