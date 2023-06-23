Beacon Financial Group Decreases Holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Beacon Financial Group trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 34,444 shares of the company’s stock after selling 152 shares during the period. Beacon Financial Group’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $5,217,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the first quarter worth about $94,000. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $14,610,000. Prosperity Planning Inc. lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.3% in the first quarter. Prosperity Planning Inc. now owns 73,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,105,000 after purchasing an additional 1,673 shares during the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 5.5% during the first quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 46,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,040,000 after purchasing an additional 2,414 shares during the period. Finally, EWG Elevate Inc. increased its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 174.5% in the first quarter. EWG Elevate Inc. now owns 23,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,527,000 after buying an additional 14,772 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IVE traded down $0.97 during trading on Friday, reaching $157.10. 67,504 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 773,319. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.85 and a beta of 0.94. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $127.33 and a 52-week high of $161.48. The company has a 50-day moving average of $153.75 and a 200-day moving average of $151.33.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

