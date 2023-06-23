Beacon Financial Group Grows Stock Position in First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS)

Beacon Financial Group lifted its stake in First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS – Get Rating) by 14.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 296,329 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,500 shares during the quarter. First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF makes up approximately 1.6% of Beacon Financial Group’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Beacon Financial Group’s holdings in First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF were worth $11,776,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wealthsource Partners LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 1.6% in the third quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 16,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $632,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the period. Clarus Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors now owns 8,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the period. Ignite Planners LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Ignite Planners LLC now owns 11,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $460,000 after buying an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management grew its position in First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 8,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after buying an additional 426 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 6.0% in the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,000 after buying an additional 604 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of HYLS stock traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $39.40. 31,802 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 230,401. First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF has a 52-week low of $38.07 and a 52-week high of $42.64. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $39.50 and a 200 day moving average of $39.52.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 24th were given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 23rd. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.79%.

The First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (HYLS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BoFA US High Yield Constrained index. The fund is an actively managed fund holding up to 130% in long positions in high yield bonds it expects to outperform, and up to 30% short positions in issues it expects to underperform.

