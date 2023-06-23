Beacon Financial Group Sells 1,540 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Beacon Financial Group lowered its position in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) by 8.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,006 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,540 shares during the quarter. Beacon Financial Group’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $1,676,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PM. First Command Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 16.3% during the first quarter. First Command Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after buying an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Caledonia Investments PLC grew its position in Philip Morris International by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Caledonia Investments PLC now owns 635,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,801,000 after acquiring an additional 49,000 shares during the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in Philip Morris International during the 1st quarter valued at $235,000. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Philip Morris International by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 5,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $568,000 after purchasing an additional 735 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in Philip Morris International by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 101,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,856,000 after purchasing an additional 4,457 shares during the last quarter. 77.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Philip Morris International alerts:

Philip Morris International Price Performance

Shares of PM stock traded up $0.64 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $96.33. The company had a trading volume of 1,278,953 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,451,107. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 1-year low of $82.85 and a 1-year high of $105.62. The firm has a market cap of $149.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a 50 day moving average of $94.79 and a 200 day moving average of $98.22.

Philip Morris International Dividend Announcement

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $8.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.03 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 128.55% and a net margin of 10.80%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.56 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 11th. Investors of record on Friday, June 23rd will be issued a dividend of $1.27 per share. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 22nd. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 90.88%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on PM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $109.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $114.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup upgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $109.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $106.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Philip Morris International has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $111.40.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products that are sold in markets outside the United States.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Philip Morris International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Philip Morris International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.