Beacon Financial Group Sells 3,050 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH)

Beacon Financial Group decreased its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Get Rating) by 14.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 18,365 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,050 shares during the quarter. Beacon Financial Group’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,400,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VCSH. SVB Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 3,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after buying an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Tillman Hartley LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $423,000. Blue Edge Capital LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 32.1% during the 4th quarter. Blue Edge Capital LLC now owns 116,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,724,000 after acquiring an additional 28,201 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 33,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,484,000 after acquiring an additional 1,983 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 52.9% in the fourth quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 46,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,477,000 after acquiring an additional 15,994 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VCSH traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $75.61. 2,067,888 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,606,426. The business has a 50-day moving average of $75.93 and a 200 day moving average of $75.90. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $73.26 and a one year high of $77.43.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.1952 per share. This is an increase from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 1st.

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

