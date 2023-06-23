Beldex (BDX) Price Hits $0.0540 on Top Exchanges

Beldex (BDX) traded down 0% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on June 23rd. Beldex has a total market cap of $287.61 million and $7.68 million worth of Beldex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Beldex has traded down 0.7% against the dollar. One Beldex coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0540 or 0.00000179 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1,874.58 or 0.06223962 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000964 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.75 or 0.00042329 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.16 or 0.00030405 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.76 or 0.00015814 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.20 or 0.00013936 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0512 or 0.00000170 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0569 or 0.00000189 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00004427 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000424 BTC.

About Beldex

Beldex (BDX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 15th, 2018. Beldex’s total supply is 9,918,982,155 coins and its circulating supply is 5,329,382,155 coins. Beldex’s official Twitter account is @beldexcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Beldex’s official message board is beldexcoin.medium.com. The official website for Beldex is www.beldex.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Beldex is a privacy-based ecosystem consisting of privacy-first decentralized applications that include BChat, BelNet, Beldex browser, the Beldex privacy protocol, and the Beldex bridge.

The Beldex project is committed to enhancing privacy online. BDX is a privacy coin and a utility on the privacy-preserving DApps.

Beside BDX, the Beldex ecosystem is comprised of [Beldex exchange](https://www.cryptocompare.com/exchanges/beldex/overview) and [Beldex wallet](https://www.cryptocompare.com/wallets/beldex-wallet/).”

Beldex Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beldex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Beldex should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Beldex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

