Beldex (BDX) Trading 1.3% Lower Over Last Week

Beldex (BDX) traded down 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on June 23rd. In the last week, Beldex has traded down 1.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Beldex coin can now be purchased for about $0.0539 or 0.00000174 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Beldex has a market capitalization of $287.37 million and approximately $7.67 million worth of Beldex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Beldex alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1,913.78 or 0.06166166 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000970 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $13.37 or 0.00043077 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.39 or 0.00030251 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.89 or 0.00015744 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.37 or 0.00014071 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0526 or 0.00000170 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0587 or 0.00000189 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00004510 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000432 BTC.

Beldex Profile

Beldex (CRYPTO:BDX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 15th, 2018. Beldex’s total supply is 9,918,989,039 coins and its circulating supply is 5,329,389,045 coins. Beldex’s official website is www.beldex.io. The official message board for Beldex is beldexcoin.medium.com. Beldex’s official Twitter account is @beldexcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Beldex is a privacy-based ecosystem consisting of privacy-first decentralized applications that include BChat, BelNet, Beldex browser, the Beldex privacy protocol, and the Beldex bridge.

The Beldex project is committed to enhancing privacy online. BDX is a privacy coin and a utility on the privacy-preserving DApps.

Beside BDX, the Beldex ecosystem is comprised of [Beldex exchange](https://www.cryptocompare.com/exchanges/beldex/overview) and [Beldex wallet](https://www.cryptocompare.com/wallets/beldex-wallet/).”

Beldex Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beldex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Beldex should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Beldex using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Beldex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Beldex and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.