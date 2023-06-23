Benchmark Increases ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) Price Target to $110.00

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by Benchmark from $95.00 to $110.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. 888 restated a maintains rating on shares of ON Semiconductor in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on ON Semiconductor from $75.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on ON Semiconductor in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Bank of America boosted their price target on ON Semiconductor from $100.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on ON Semiconductor from $85.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $92.12.

ON stock opened at $88.95 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $38.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.70, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.73. ON Semiconductor has a twelve month low of $44.76 and a twelve month high of $93.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The business has a fifty day moving average of $82.77 and a 200-day moving average of $76.91.

ON Semiconductor ( NASDAQ:ON Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.10. ON Semiconductor had a return on equity of 39.27% and a net margin of 21.98%. The business had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.22 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that ON Semiconductor will post 4.87 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Hassane El-Khoury sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.76, for a total value of $408,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 596,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,754,469.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have sold 55,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,876,475 in the last ninety days. 0.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Godsey & Gibb Inc. bought a new position in shares of ON Semiconductor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ON Semiconductor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in shares of ON Semiconductor in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of ON Semiconductor by 348.3% in the fourth quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 520 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sonnipe Ltd bought a new position in shares of ON Semiconductor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 99.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

