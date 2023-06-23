Berenberg Bank Raises B&M European Value Retail (LON:BME) Price Target to GBX 640

B&M European Value Retail (LON:BME – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by Berenberg Bank from GBX 525 ($6.72) to GBX 640 ($8.19) in a report published on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

BME has been the topic of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised B&M European Value Retail to an outperform rating and raised their target price for the stock from GBX 460 ($5.89) to GBX 550 ($7.04) in a report on Monday, March 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on B&M European Value Retail from GBX 540 ($6.91) to GBX 545 ($6.97) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating and issued a GBX 565 ($7.23) target price on shares of B&M European Value Retail in a report on Thursday, June 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on B&M European Value Retail from GBX 350 ($4.48) to GBX 380 ($4.86) and gave the stock an underperform rating in a research note on Monday, March 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 513.57 ($6.57).

Get B&M European Value Retail alerts:

B&M European Value Retail Price Performance

Shares of B&M European Value Retail stock opened at GBX 575.60 ($7.37) on Tuesday. B&M European Value Retail has a one year low of GBX 289 ($3.70) and a one year high of GBX 575.60 ($7.37). The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 503.77 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 472.91. The stock has a market cap of £5.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,644.57 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 313.19, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 1.29.

B&M European Value Retail Cuts Dividend

About B&M European Value Retail

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 29th will be given a GBX 9.60 ($0.12) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a yield of 2.03%. B&M European Value Retail’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4,285.71%.

(Get Rating)

B&M European Value Retail SA operates general merchandise and grocery stores. The company operates a chain of 701 stores under the B&M brand, and 311 stores under the Heron Foods and B&M Express brands in the United Kingdom; and 107 stores under the B&M brand in France. It also provides employment and property management services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for B&M European Value Retail Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for B&M European Value Retail and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.