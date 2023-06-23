Berenberg Bank Raises NEXT (LON:NXT) Price Target to GBX 7,000

NEXT (LON:NXT – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by Berenberg Bank from GBX 6,500 ($83.17) to GBX 7,000 ($89.57) in a report published on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on NXT. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on NEXT from GBX 5,700 ($72.94) to GBX 7,500 ($95.97) and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Monday, March 6th. Shore Capital restated a hold rating on shares of NEXT in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a neutral rating and set a GBX 6,500 ($83.17) target price on shares of NEXT in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 6,700 ($85.73).

Get NEXT alerts:

NEXT Stock Performance

Shares of NXT stock opened at GBX 6,674 ($85.40) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 165.29, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.07. NEXT has a fifty-two week low of GBX 4,306 ($55.10) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 7,082 ($90.62). The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 6,611.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 6,508.89. The firm has a market cap of £8.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,187.54, a PEG ratio of 5.66 and a beta of 1.34.

NEXT Increases Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 6th will be given a GBX 140 ($1.79) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.08%. This is an increase from NEXT’s previous dividend of $66.00. NEXT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 3,665.48%.

In related news, insider Richard Papp sold 5,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 6,506 ($83.25), for a total transaction of £344,818 ($441,225.85). Corporate insiders own 7.11% of the company’s stock.

NEXT Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NEXT plc engages in the retail of clothing, beauty, footwear, and home products in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through NEXT Retail; NEXT Online; NEXT Finance; Total Platform; Joules; Property Management; and International Retail, Sourcing, and other segments.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NEXT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NEXT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.