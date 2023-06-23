Berenberg Bank Trims Volution Group (LON:FAN) Target Price to GBX 770

Volution Group (LON:FAN – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 820 ($10.49) to GBX 770 ($9.85) in a report issued on Friday, MarketBeat reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 105.33% from the stock’s previous close.

FAN has been the topic of several other research reports. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Volution Group in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Numis Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 315 ($4.03) price objective on shares of Volution Group in a research report on Thursday, March 9th.

FAN stock traded up GBX 18.20 ($0.23) during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting GBX 375 ($4.80). The company had a trading volume of 225,440 shares, compared to its average volume of 660,857. The firm has a market cap of £741.53 million, a PE ratio of 2,050.00 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.96, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 2.05. Volution Group has a 12 month low of GBX 270 ($3.45) and a 12 month high of GBX 456 ($5.83). The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 424.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 398.10.

Volution Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies ventilation products to residential and commercial construction markets in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, and Australasia. The company offers unitary extractor fans for use in bathrooms and kitchens; mechanical ventilation with heat recovery (MVHR) and centralized mechanical extract ventilation (MEV) systems; rigid, semi-rigid, and flexible ducting products and accessories; mechanical heat recovery units; air handling units, fan coils, and hybrid ventilation products; underfloor heating, heated towel rails, radiators, and storage and panel heaters; wall, box, and tower fans, as well as portable air conditioners; hand dryers and insect killers; and sensors, controllers, and ducting products.

