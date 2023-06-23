Beta Finance (BETA) Price Up 13.1% This Week

Beta Finance (BETA) traded down 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on June 23rd. In the last week, Beta Finance has traded 13.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. Beta Finance has a total market capitalization of $58.81 million and $5.55 million worth of Beta Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Beta Finance token can now be bought for about $0.0868 or 0.00000284 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Beta Finance Token Profile

Beta Finance launched on October 8th, 2021. Beta Finance’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 677,272,727 tokens. Beta Finance’s official Twitter account is @beta_finance and its Facebook page is accessible here. Beta Finance’s official message board is medium.com/beta-finance. The official website for Beta Finance is betafinance.org.

Beta Finance Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Beta Finance is a permissionless money market for borrowing, lending, and shorting crypto assets. This means that anyone at anytime is able to create a money market for any crypto asset.”

