Beyond Air (NASDAQ:XAIR) Given New $10.00 Price Target at Oppenheimer

Beyond Air (NASDAQ:XAIR – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by Oppenheimer from $16.00 to $10.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. Oppenheimer’s price target points to a potential upside of 75.28% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, BTIG Research started coverage on Beyond Air in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company.

XAIR stock opened at $5.71 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $5.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $171.66 million, a P/E ratio of -2.96 and a beta of -0.31. Beyond Air has a one year low of $5.10 and a one year high of $11.76.

In other news, Director Robert Carey purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.45 per share, with a total value of $64,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 886,496 shares in the company, valued at $5,717,899.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 15.58% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Kingdon Capital Management L.L.C. raised its position in Beyond Air by 71.3% in the first quarter. Kingdon Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 1,363,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,204,000 after purchasing an additional 567,526 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Beyond Air by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,131,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,420,000 after buying an additional 9,617 shares during the period. Gendell Jeffrey L lifted its position in Beyond Air by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L now owns 744,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,022,000 after acquiring an additional 39,624 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Effects LLC boosted its holdings in Beyond Air by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Effects LLC now owns 330,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,228,000 after acquiring an additional 4,100 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Beyond Air by 0.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 289,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,952,000 after acquiring an additional 2,156 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.38% of the company’s stock.

Beyond Air, Inc is a clinical-stage medical device and biopharmaceutical company. It engages in developing a nitric oxide generator and delivery system that uses nitric oxide generated from ambient air and delivers precise amounts of nitric oxide to the lungs for the potential treatment of respiratory and other diseases.

