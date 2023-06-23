BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS) SVP Sells $19,201.00 in Stock

BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS – Get Rating) SVP Geraint Phillips sold 844 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.75, for a total value of $19,201.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 58,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,333,309.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Geraint Phillips also recently made the following trade(s):

Get BioLife Solutions alerts:

On Wednesday, May 31st, Geraint Phillips sold 174 shares of BioLife Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.21, for a total value of $4,038.54.

On Tuesday, May 16th, Geraint Phillips sold 100 shares of BioLife Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.41, for a total value of $1,941.00.

BioLife Solutions Stock Performance

NASDAQ:BLFS traded down $0.43 on Friday, hitting $23.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,456,739 shares, compared to its average volume of 316,986. The company has a current ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $21.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.75 and a beta of 1.80. BioLife Solutions, Inc. has a one year low of $13.67 and a one year high of $26.96.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BioLife Solutions ( NASDAQ:BLFS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $37.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.28 million. BioLife Solutions had a negative net margin of 89.08% and a negative return on equity of 8.20%. Research analysts predict that BioLife Solutions, Inc. will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on BLFS. Stephens dropped their target price on BioLife Solutions from $31.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 17th. StockNews.com upgraded BioLife Solutions to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of BioLife Solutions in a report on Monday, March 6th.

Institutional Trading of BioLife Solutions

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BLFS. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of BioLife Solutions during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of BioLife Solutions during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of BioLife Solutions during the first quarter worth approximately $45,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of BioLife Solutions by 67.4% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,360 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of BioLife Solutions by 714.2% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,949 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 3,464 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.16% of the company’s stock.

About BioLife Solutions

(Get Rating)

BioLife Solutions, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies bioproduction tools and services for the cell and gene therapy industry in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company's products are used in the basic and applied research, and commercial manufacturing of biologic-based therapies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for BioLife Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioLife Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.