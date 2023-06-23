Birchcliff Energy (TSE:BIR) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $7.31

Birchcliff Energy Ltd. (TSE:BIR – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low on Friday . The company traded as low as C$7.31 and last traded at C$7.44, with a volume of 116369 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$7.50.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BIR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Eight Capital dropped their price target on Birchcliff Energy from C$15.00 to C$12.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Stifel Firstegy cut Birchcliff Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Birchcliff Energy from C$9.00 to C$8.75 in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Stifel Nicolaus cut Birchcliff Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from C$9.00 to C$8.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, National Bankshares decreased their price objective on Birchcliff Energy from C$11.00 to C$10.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$10.98.

Birchcliff Energy Trading Down 1.1 %

The company has a market capitalization of C$1.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 2.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.84, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.66. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$7.87 and a 200-day moving average price of C$8.36.

Birchcliff Energy Announces Dividend

Birchcliff Energy ( TSE:BIR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The oil and natural gas company reported C($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.08 by C($0.24). Birchcliff Energy had a return on equity of 22.31% and a net margin of 36.42%. The business had revenue of C$208.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$185.90 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Birchcliff Energy Ltd. will post 0.374 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.78%. Birchcliff Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.78%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Birchcliff Energy news, Senior Officer Theo Van Der Werken sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$8.20, for a total value of C$164,000.00. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Birchcliff Energy

Birchcliff Energy Ltd., an intermediate oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, light oil, condensate, and other natural gas liquids in Western Canada. The company holds interests in the Montney/Doig resource play located approximately 95 km northwest of Grande Prairie, Alberta.

