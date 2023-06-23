Bitcoin Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $24.49 Billion (BTC)

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on June 23rd. Bitcoin has a total market capitalization of $596.71 billion and approximately $24.49 billion worth of Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitcoin coin can currently be purchased for about $30,741.99 on major exchanges. Over the last week, Bitcoin has traded 17.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 39.6% against the dollar and now trades at $194.62 or 0.00633183 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 24.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.92 or 0.00123366 BTC.
- eCash (XEC) traded 13.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Arweave (AR) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.44 or 0.00017688 BTC.
- Syscoin (SYS) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000430 BTC.
Bitcoin Coin Profile
Bitcoin (CRYPTO:BTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on July 13th, 2010. Bitcoin’s total supply is 19,410,312 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcoin is https://reddit.com/r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcoin’s official message board is bitcointalk.org. Bitcoin’s official website is bitcoin.org. Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @bitcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling Bitcoin
Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin using U.S. dollars directly can do so using GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly.
