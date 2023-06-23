Bitcoin Private 24-Hour Volume Hits $24.10 (BTCP)

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded flat against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on June 23rd. Over the last seven days, Bitcoin Private has traded 0.5% higher against the dollar. Bitcoin Private has a market cap of $910,556.88 and $24.10 worth of Bitcoin Private was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitcoin Private coin can now be purchased for about $0.19 or 0.00000700 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.35 or 0.00090817 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.24 or 0.00040644 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.74 or 0.00022386 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000796 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000803 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0391 or 0.00000130 BTC.

Bitcoin Private Profile

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 3rd, 2018. Bitcoin Private’s total supply is 22,815,307 coins and its circulating supply is 4,785,761 coins. Bitcoin Private’s official Twitter account is @bitcoinprivate and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Private is https://reddit.com/r/btc_private and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcoin Private’s official website is btcprivate.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Private (BTCP) is a Bitcoin hard fork with the snapshot happening on February 28th, the fork will consist of a mix between BTC and ZCL.

BTCP will use ZClassic (zk-snarks). This means payments are published on a public blockchain, but the sender, recipient and other transactional metadata remain unidentifiable.”

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Private

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Private directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Private should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitcoin Private using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

