Bitcoin Private (BTCP) Market Cap Reaches $910,556.88

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded flat against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on June 23rd. Bitcoin Private has a total market capitalization of $910,556.88 and $24.10 worth of Bitcoin Private was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitcoin Private coin can currently be bought for $0.19 or 0.00000700 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Bitcoin Private has traded up 0.5% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $28.76 or 0.00093670 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.24 or 0.00043129 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.94 or 0.00022607 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000776 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000810 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0399 or 0.00000130 BTC.

About Bitcoin Private

Bitcoin Private (CRYPTO:BTCP) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on March 3rd, 2018. Bitcoin Private’s total supply is 22,815,307 coins and its circulating supply is 4,785,761 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Private is https://reddit.com/r/btc_private and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Bitcoin Private is btcprivate.org. Bitcoin Private’s official Twitter account is @bitcoinprivate and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Private (BTCP) is a Bitcoin hard fork with the snapshot happening on February 28th, the fork will consist of a mix between BTC and ZCL.

BTCP will use ZClassic (zk-snarks). This means payments are published on a public blockchain, but the sender, recipient and other transactional metadata remain unidentifiable.”

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Private

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Private directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Private should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitcoin Private using one of the exchanges listed above.

