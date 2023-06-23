BitShares Market Cap Reaches $25.39 Million (BTS)

BitShares (BTS) traded 1.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on June 23rd. In the last seven days, BitShares has traded up 6% against the US dollar. BitShares has a total market cap of $25.39 million and approximately $584,345.60 worth of BitShares was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BitShares coin can now be purchased for $0.0085 or 0.00000028 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Belrium (BEL) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.71 or 0.00008825 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0726 or 0.00000236 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00002627 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00002185 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000911 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00002525 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000954 BTC.

BitShares Coin Profile

BTS uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 19th, 2014. BitShares’ total supply is 2,995,011,986 coins. The Reddit community for BitShares is https://reddit.com/r/bitshares and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for BitShares is bitsharestalk.org. BitShares’ official Twitter account is @bitsharesgroup and its Facebook page is accessible here. BitShares’ official website is bitshares.github.io.

Buying and Selling BitShares

According to CryptoCompare, “BitShares is a blockchain-based platform that creates decentralized autonomous companies for improved, low-cost services. It was introduced by Daniel Larimer, Charles Hoskinson, and Stan Larimer, and founded by Daniel Larimer with funding from BitFund.PE.BitShares was created by Daniel Larimer, Charles Hoskinson, and Stan Larimer. Charles Hoskinson was a co-founder but has since left the team.BitShares can be used to participate in decentralized autonomous companies (DACs) offering various services by becoming a shareholder and securing the company through your computer. The platform uses its own token, BTS, for participation and services.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitShares directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitShares should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BitShares using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

