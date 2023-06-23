BitTorrent-New (BTT) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $13.68 Million

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on June 23rd. One BitTorrent-New token can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. BitTorrent-New has a total market cap of $451.03 million and $13.68 million worth of BitTorrent-New was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, BitTorrent-New has traded down 7.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Belrium (BEL) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.70 or 0.00008857 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0723 or 0.00000237 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00002281 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00002574 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002146 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000910 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00002580 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00002757 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000811 BTC.

BitTorrent-New Profile

BitTorrent-New is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) token that uses the TRC-10 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 28th, 2019. BitTorrent-New’s total supply is 990,000,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 951,421,714,286,000 tokens. The Reddit community for BitTorrent-New is https://reddit.com/r/bittorrenttoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BitTorrent-New’s official Twitter account is @bittorrent. BitTorrent-New’s official message board is blog.bittorrent.com. The official website for BitTorrent-New is bt.io.

BitTorrent-New Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BitTorrent(New) (BTT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Tron20 platform. BitTorrent(New) has a current supply of 990,000,000,000,000 with 951,421,714,286,000 in circulation. The last known price of BitTorrent(New) is 0.00000047 USD and is down -3.07 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 111 active market(s) with $14,530,983.77 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://bt.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitTorrent-New directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitTorrent-New should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BitTorrent-New using one of the exchanges listed above.

