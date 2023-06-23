BluMetric Environmental (CVE:BLM) Shares Down 3.8%

Shares of BluMetric Environmental Inc. (CVE:BLM – Get Rating) dropped 3.8% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$0.39 and last traded at C$0.39. Approximately 15,500 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 24% from the average daily volume of 20,356 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.40.

The firm has a market cap of C$11.33 million, a P/E ratio of 12.83 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 3.08, a current ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.45. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.41.

BluMetric Environmental Inc provides solution-oriented consultation, design, products, and construction services to clients with environmental issues in Canada and internationally. The company offers professional services in the fields of environmental geosciences and engineering, industrial hygiene, occupational health and safety, renewable energy, water and waste water treatment, and environmental contracting and management.

