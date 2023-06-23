B&M European Value Retail (LON:BME) Reaches New 52-Week High After Analyst Upgrade

B&M European Value Retail S.A. (LON:BME – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday after Berenberg Bank raised their price target on the stock from GBX 525 to GBX 640. Berenberg Bank currently has a buy rating on the stock. B&M European Value Retail traded as high as GBX 566.80 ($7.25) and last traded at GBX 566.40 ($7.25), with a volume of 2873319 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 556.60 ($7.12).

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 565 ($7.23) target price on shares of B&M European Value Retail in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on B&M European Value Retail from GBX 540 ($6.91) to GBX 545 ($6.97) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded B&M European Value Retail to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from GBX 460 ($5.89) to GBX 550 ($7.04) in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of B&M European Value Retail from GBX 350 ($4.48) to GBX 380 ($4.86) and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, B&M European Value Retail has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 513.57 ($6.57).

B&M European Value Retail Price Performance

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 503.77 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 472.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 313.19, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market cap of £5.76 billion, a PE ratio of 1,644.57 and a beta of 1.09.

B&M European Value Retail Cuts Dividend

B&M European Value Retail Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 29th will be issued a GBX 9.60 ($0.12) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. B&M European Value Retail’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4,285.71%.

B&M European Value Retail SA operates general merchandise and grocery stores. The company operates a chain of 701 stores under the B&M brand, and 311 stores under the Heron Foods and B&M Express brands in the United Kingdom; and 107 stores under the B&M brand in France. It also provides employment and property management services.

