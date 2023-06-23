BMO Capital Markets Begins Coverage on Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI)

BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Element Solutions from $22.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Element Solutions from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Element Solutions in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Element Solutions from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $21.07.

Element Solutions Price Performance

Shares of ESI stock opened at $18.36 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $18.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.99. The company has a market capitalization of $4.43 billion, a PE ratio of 25.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.31. Element Solutions has a 12 month low of $15.31 and a 12 month high of $21.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 3.60 and a quick ratio of 2.66.

Element Solutions Dividend Announcement

Element Solutions ( NYSE:ESI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $574.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $593.42 million. Element Solutions had a net margin of 7.12% and a return on equity of 13.77%. The business’s revenue was down 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.38 EPS. Analysts predict that Element Solutions will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 31st. Element Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.07%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Element Solutions news, EVP Michael Goralski sold 28,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.07, for a total transaction of $533,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 131,808 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,513,578.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Carey J. Dorman sold 3,656 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $65,808.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 153,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,757,996. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Michael Goralski sold 28,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.07, for a total transaction of $533,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 131,808 shares in the company, valued at $2,513,578.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 230,362 shares of company stock worth $4,270,016 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 7.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ESI. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in Element Solutions by 2,609.2% during the 4th quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,635,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,748,000 after purchasing an additional 1,575,056 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC purchased a new position in Element Solutions during the 1st quarter worth $28,075,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Element Solutions during the 4th quarter worth $23,205,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Element Solutions by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,627,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $451,749,000 after purchasing an additional 984,222 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its position in Element Solutions by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,663,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,157,000 after purchasing an additional 810,879 shares during the last quarter. 90.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Element Solutions

Element Solutions Inc operates as a specialty chemicals company in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Electronics, and Industrial & Specialty. The Electronics segment researches, formulates, and sells specialty chemicals and materials for various types of electronics hardware products.

See Also

