BNB Trading 3.6% Higher Over Last 7 Days (BNB)

BNB (BNB) traded 1.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on June 23rd. BNB has a total market capitalization of $38.40 billion and $484.57 million worth of BNB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BNB coin can currently be bought for $246.38 or 0.00792291 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, BNB has traded up 3.6% against the U.S. dollar.
About BNB
BNB is a BFT coin that uses the BEP-2 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 27th, 2017. BNB’s total supply is 155,852,487 coins. The Reddit community for BNB is https://reddit.com/r/bnbchainofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BNB’s official website is bnbchain.org/en. BNB’s official Twitter account is @bnbchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.
According to CryptoCompare, “BNB (BNB) is a cryptocurrency . BNB has a current supply of 155,852,589.54308423. The last known price of BNB is 243.02387349 USD and is down -4.28 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1467 active market(s) with $579,707,833.34 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://bnbchain.org/en.”
BNB Coin Trading
