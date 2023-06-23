Bowman & Co S.C. Buys 5,324 Shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Bowman & Co S.C. lifted its stake in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 76.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,317 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,324 shares during the quarter. Bowman & Co S.C.’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $993,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MDT. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Medtronic by 127,655.1% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,160,371 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,100,544,000 after acquiring an additional 14,149,287 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Medtronic during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,062,316,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Medtronic by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 115,998,561 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $9,366,883,000 after acquiring an additional 5,620,477 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Medtronic by 33.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 19,374,686 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,564,508,000 after acquiring an additional 4,816,172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in Medtronic by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 16,599,068 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,290,080,000 after acquiring an additional 2,157,370 shares during the last quarter. 80.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on MDT. UBS Group lowered shares of Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $127.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $89.00 price objective on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $93.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their target price on shares of Medtronic from $100.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Medtronic from $90.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.53.

Medtronic Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MDT opened at $87.24 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $116.07 billion, a PE ratio of 31.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.71. Medtronic plc has a twelve month low of $75.76 and a twelve month high of $95.60. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $86.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $82.76.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The medical technology company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.01. Medtronic had a net margin of 12.03% and a return on equity of 13.54%. The firm had revenue of $8.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.52 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Medtronic plc will post 5.05 EPS for the current year.

Medtronic Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 23rd will be issued a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.16%. This is an increase from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 22nd. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is presently 97.87%.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

